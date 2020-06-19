WWE NXT's Robert Stone PUKES In The Middle Of The Ring, Leaving Fans Disgusted

WWE superstars perform an array of stunts inside the ring that are aimed at surprising the audience. Not all of them are executed with flawless precision. While a number of those stunts come across as quite bizarre, WWE NXT star Robert Stone did something similarly unusual in a WWE NXT segment that has left wrestling fans disgusted with the outcome. Robert Stone appeared to experience some health concerns as hurled inside the arena in the middle of a contest, in what was an embarrassing moment for the NXT star.

WWE news: Robert Stone pukes in the middle of a match on WWE NXT

According to the WWE NXT storyline, Robert Stone was heavily drunk that night and was almost in no condition to put on a performance. However, Aaliyah still chose to bring him by ringside as she was about to face Xia Li in an intense matchup. The matchup between Aaliyah and Xia Li was garnering a lot of positive attention until Robert Stone made a move that stunned the WWE universe.

In an attempt to turn the contest in Aaliyah's favour, Robert Stone rolled himself into the ring. He appeared queasy from the very beginning of the match, however, he still managed to stand on his feet. However, things changed as soon as he rolled himself by the ropes. Although Robert Stone’s actions made Aaaliyah fall over her opponent Xia, bringing her to the victory table, Robert Stone ended up puking in the ring, in what served as a 'distraction' to Xia Li but was ultimately an uncomfortable moment for the fans watching the match.

WWE news: Fans react to Robert Stone puking on WWE NXT

WWE fans expressed their disgust at the Robert Stone pukes incident soon after WWE NXT aired. A number of fans on Twitter labelled the incident as 'absolutely disgusting', while few held back while using stronger words. Though Robert Stone is yet to react to the incident, he has faced a lot of heat online since the incident. Despite handing the victory to his ally Aaliyah, Robert Stone has, unsurprisingly, not received any credit for the win.

That was absolutely disgusting, and somehow they managed to botch a roll up. — Felix Sonntag 🇩🇪 (@FelixSonntag22) June 18, 2020

That was extremely disgusting!!! — Lady Mileena (@QueenLadyBliss1) June 18, 2020

