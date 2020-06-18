WWE NXT Results/highlights: Lee Vs Gargano Vs Balor Announced; Banks And Bayley Win

On this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley defend their title against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. NXT manager William Regal also appeared and announced that NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a Triple-Threat match next week. He also revealed that the winner of that match will face Adam Cole in a winner-take-all champion vs champion match on July 8, 2020. Apart from that, WWE NXT also featured some incredible matches like Imperium vs Breezango and Dakota Kai vs Kayden Carter.

WWE NXT Results: Keith Lee vs Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor announced for next week, winner to face Adam Cole

Earlier in the day, Adam Cole told McKenzie Mitchell that he’s not afraid of Karrion Kross. Keith Lee interrupted the interview and vowed to dethrone Cole before breaking Kross’ hourglass. The NXT champion walked out to the ring without the Undisputed Era to address his two challengers. Adam Cole said that Kross is not worthy of a title opportunity yet and revealed that he wants a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Keith Lee appeared and stated that he’s ready to defend his North American title against Adam Cole. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor entered and challenged both men for their titles. NXT manager William Regal appeared on the screen and stated that Lee will defend his title against Balor and Gargano in a triple threat next week and the winner would fight the NXT champion Adam Cole in a winner-take-all champion vs champion match on July 8, 2020.

NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee will defend the #WWENXT #NATitle against @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor!



Whoever walks away as the champion from that match will face @AdamColePro on July 8th in a CHAMPION vs. CHAMPION 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑺 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯! pic.twitter.com/FxFm070sG0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020

WWE NXT Results: Women's Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart to retain their title

Sasha Banks and Bayley started strong, but a chokeslam from Tegan Nox turned the tides in favour of the challengers. Sasha Banks tried to fight back as she trapped Shotzi Blackheart in the Bank Statement, but the NXT Superstar shocked the champions by turning the move into the Cattle Mutilation. While the referee was stopping Tegan Nox from bringing a steel chair to the ring, Bayley entered the ring and helped Banks take control.

Banks again trapped Blackheart in the Bank Statement, but this time Blackheart tapped out. As Bayley and Banks were celebrating their win, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai came from behind and attacked both the SmackDown superstars, ending the segment.

Imperium defeats Breezango by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

Damian Priest defeats Killian Dain

Aliyah defeats Xia Li

Dakota Kai (w/ Raquel Gonzalez) defeats Kayden Carter (w/ Kacy Catanzaro)

Bronson Reed defeats Leon Ruff

Bronson Reed vs Karrion Kross announced for next week

Women's Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart to retain their title

