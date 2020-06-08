Karrion Kross Pummels Tommaso Ciampa On His WWE NXT TakeOver Debut

A couple of weeks ago, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Karrion Kross to a match at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House after the former Impact Wrestling champion attacked him during an episode of NXT. Last week, Karrion Kross vowed to defeat Tommaso Ciampa, and at the recently concluded PPV, he kept his promise. Karrion Kross made light work of Tommaso Ciampa, who has lost very few matches in his WWE NXT career so far. There was a general consensus after the PPV that no wrestler has ever dominated Ciampa as much as Kross did in his debut NXT TakeOver bout.

According to many, Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa could continue their feud and face each other again in another major PPV. However, there is also speculation that Karrion Kross will go after Adam Cole and his WWE NXT Championship as Cole currently has no rival for his title. There is a slight chance that Karrion Kross could fight Finn Balor, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and others before going after the WWE NXT Championship.

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: in your house results: Adam Cole defeats Velveteen Dream to retain his WWE NXT title

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross defeats Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa took the fight to Karrion Kross to make sure the bigger man couldn't fight back. However, Karrion Kross hit Tommaso Ciampa with a big kick and threw him to the floor. Kross took over the match and kept throwing Ciampa around the ring. Karrion Kross continued his punishment and went on to deliver a suplex.

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: in your house results: Io Shirai defeats Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to become NXT Champion

Tommaso Ciampa soon recovered and answered with a flurry of strikes and a big running knee to Kross' face. Tommaso Ciampa even hit Kross with a Widow's Bell, but that earned him only two counts. Tommaso Ciampa tried to deliver a Fairy Tale Ending, but Karrion Kross countered by throwing The Blackheart and trapping him in the Kross Jacket. He chocked Tommaso Ciampa out and was declared the winner.

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: in your house results: live streaming details, match card and preview: WWE News

Karrion Kross wrestling overview

Karrion Kross is a wrestling veteran who has worked with several major pro-wrestling companies including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and multiple promotions on the independent circuit. In 2015, Karrion Kross appeared on WWE RAW where he teamed up with Darren Young to face The Ascension. In February 2019, Karrion Kross officially signed a deal with WWE.

Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Cole retains title, Shirai becomes new Champion: WWE News