WWE NXT: Keith Lee To Defend Title Against Johnny Gargano And Finn Balor Next Week

WWE NXT manager William Regal appeared on this week’s show where he announced some major title matches for the upcoming episodes. William Regal revealed that WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a triple threat match next week. He also announced that the winner of that match would fight the WWE NXT champion Adam Cole in a winner-takes-all champion vs champion match on July 8, 2020.

After the announcement, rumours went viral stating that Keith Lee would successfully retain his WWE NXT title next week, but will lose his title against the NXT Champion. Many fans speculated that WWE started a feud between Karrion Kross and Adam Cole when Scarlett confronted the latter on behalf of her partner last week. After retaining his title on July 8, 2020, Adam Cole is expected to continue his storyline with Karrion Kross. Reports claim that Adam Cole would lose his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross and would start another feud with Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano or Finn Balor for the North American title.

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee to defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor next week

Earlier in the day, WWE NXT announcer McKenzie Mitchell met Adam Cole where she asked the WWE NXT Champion about Karrion Kross and Scarlett's warning. Adam Cole said that he’s not afraid of the former IMPACT Wrestling star and revealed that he will not give him a title match. Keith Lee interrupted the interview with Karrion Kross’ hourglass in his hand. He slammed Adam Cole and vowed to dethrone him in the future. The interview ended with Keith Lee smashing the hourglass in front of Adam Cole.

Later on the show, Adam Cole walked out to the ring without the Undisputed Era to address his two massive challengers. Talking about Karrion Kross, Adam Cole said that 'The Destroyer' is not worthy of a title opportunity yet. He then started talking about Keith Lee before saying that he wants his own shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Keith Lee arrived in the ring and said he’s ready to fight the NXT champion “anywhere, anytime, anyplace.” Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor headed out to challenge both men for their titles. As the four men argued, William Regal appeared on the screen and made the title match announcements.

