'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Responds To WWE Superstars Replicating The 'Stunner'

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has stayed away from the WWE ring with his vicious stunners, but that did not reduce his impact over the wrestling universe. The WWE Hall of Famer has had a glittery career and he keeps on inspiring modern-day WWE superstars even today. WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens have recently paid homage to Stone Cold by planting his iconic ‘stunner’ on their opponents. Let us know what Stone Cold feels about it.

WWE: Stone Cold 'Steve Austin' reveals his WWE plans

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on the State of Combat podcast and revealed his opinion on modern-day superstars paying homage to him. The Texas Rattle Snake feels that he has inspired the current superstars, which is quite flattering for him. Stone Cold is also happy about inspiring Becky Lynch to some extent. He added that the RAW Women’s Champion has done everything on her own.

The WWE Hall of Famer further said that every WWE wrestler has stomped someone in the corner. However, Stone Cold believes that he had a unique way of doing it which can not be replicated. A lot of superstars have adopted the stunner which includes the likes of Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch among others. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has always been one of the eminent personalities of WWE and his immortal finishing move still prevails in the modern era.

When asked about his return to the WWE ring, Stone Cold clearly said that he is never going to come back for a full-blown match. Still, the WWE Superstar feels that he has one or two stunners left inside him. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that WWE is his family and he will always be a part of it.

"Not close at all. I am done. No one in the wrestling business or in show business---you know, they all say never say never, and hey man, I was talking on an interview earlier and when WWE rebooted Tough Enough I loved that because I was as close as I wanted to be in the business," said Stone Cold during the podcast.

