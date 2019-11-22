WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin Hails Brock Lesnar As The Best Wrestler Of The 2010s

According to WWE, Bruno Sammartino ruled WWE in the 1960s and 70s, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair ruled in the 1980s and John Cena was the star in the 2000s. With the current decade a few months away from closing, the question has to be asked - who is the best wrestler of the 2010s? There are many options. John Cena who fought The Rock in two WrestleManias, Roman Reigns who has fought The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins who defeated Sting are some wrestlers who fit the criteria. But Stone Cold Steve Austin has someone else in mind.

WWE: Stone Cold praises Brock Lesnar

Stone Cold Steve Austin (who was the termed as the best wrestler of the 1990s) recently hailed current WWE Universal Champion and revealed that in his mind, Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler of the 2010s. Stone Cold, who recently appeared on the CBS Sports' State of Combat podcast (to promote his upcoming talk show 'The Broken Skull Sessions'), talked about Brock Lesnar and praised the former UFC Champion for all his matches. When asked about who should be the best wrestler of the 2010s? Stone Cold said Brock Lesnar.

"You dang sure have to put Brock Lesnar on it because I think Brock is the guy. Can you give me another name?"

Talking about Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold revealed that when Lesnar goes in the ring, wrestlers get a sense of danger because they don't really know what he is going to do. Brock Lesnar has done everything many wrestlers were not able to do. He has defeated every wrestler and he certainly had the biggest impact in WWE for the past 10 years. Apart from Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold thinks that John Cena is among the top wrestlers in the list.

Lesnar has defeated almost every person he has fought. He has defeated almost every wrestler worth his salt in the current RAW and SmackDown main roster. Not only that, Lesnar became the first wrestler to defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania and break his two-decade-long streak. Lesnar is currently busy training for his upcoming match against Rey Mysterio which will happen at Survivor Series.

