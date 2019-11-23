WWE Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Pics Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin And The Undertaker

Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’ and The Undertaker are two of the brightest names of WWE who have shared a healthy rivalry from the past and they are going to reunite again. No, definitely not for a fight but for a great reason. Stone Cold recently confirmed his upcoming guest for ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ and it is none other than The Phenom. The WWE veterans who are no longer active in the roster are expected to pull off a lot of memories from their old days in WWE and 90's fans cannot be happier.

If you are a WWE fan from the 90s, you know how intense the rivalry was. During the end of 90’s WWE almost got split into two parts as The Undertaker and Stone Cold struggled to come along in the storyline. The Phenom has seven victories over Stone Cold and it is not very shocking that Stone Cold has equally returned the favour by defeating The Undertaker seven times.

WWE: Stone Cold and the Undertaker through photos

The rivalry is long gone and the modern era will never get to know how legendary those two men were. Stone Cold and The Undertaker are going to talk about their long WWE journey with future plans on this Sunday at The Broken Skull Sessions. There are rumours that both, Stone Cold 'Steve Austin' and The Undertaker are getting ready for a WrestleMania appearance and they are expected to talk about it on Sunday episode of 'The Broken Skull Sessions'. Before turning it on, let us see how time flew by with some of the iconic photos of Stone Cold and The Undertaker.

