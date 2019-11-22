WWE Accidentally Publishes 8-hour Long NXT UK Pre-show Rehearsal On Their YouTube Channel

According to VICE staff writer David Bixespan, WWE privately aired tapings of the NXT UK pre-show rehearsal to the general public on their YouTube channel. Reports reveal that WWE shared the video as an unlisted video on its official YouTube channel, but a glitch caused on someone’s Roku showed the video. Though WWE likes to keep these rehearsal sessions behind closed doors, the footage eventually gets in front of the world one way or another. Previously, fans have seen WWE superstars practising with each other before their fight via documentaries and leaked videos.

WWE: Here's what the 8-hour long video consisted of:

WWE is yet to give any statement about the glitch and officials of Roku and YouTube are also figuring out the glitch which caused an unlisted video to go viral. According to VICE, the rehearsal video somehow ended up in someone’s autoplay even though that should not happen with an unlisted video. Reports state that the 8-hour long leaked behind-the-scenes pre-show rehearsals showed UK wrestlers training. The voices of the producers can be heard in the video. The video has NXT UK commentators Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness joking with each other. It is also reported that most of the video was filled with a black screen.

VICE also revealed that the 8-hour long video showed NXT coach Shawn Michaels helping the team set up a brawl between UK fighters Gallus and Imperium. The video showed The Heartbreak Kid instructing the players. The voices of one of WWE’s NXT UK producer Jon Briley can also be heard in the video. Briley can be heard speaking to crew members and even imitated the voice of WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The producers can be seen entertaining the crew members and making their work easier.

