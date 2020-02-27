WWE Super ShowDown Live Streaming: How To Watch WWE Super ShowDown Live Telecast In India?

The verbal beefing and the callouts are finally over. WWE superstars are ready to settle their feuds with their respective opponents at WWE Super Showdown. The mega event is going to take place at Saudi Arabia and wrestling fans expect to witness another classic before WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt will be defending his WWE Universal title against Goldberg. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar and Ricochet will lock their horns against each other. On the other hand, Roman Reigns and King Corbin are also lined up to settle their long time rivalry. Apart from that, Mansoor Al-Shehail and Dolph Ziggler will be facing each other in another high-voltage contest. Here’s how you can catch the action live from India.

WWE Super ShowDown live stream: How to watch WWE Super ShowDown in India?

WWE Super ShowDown will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (in English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (in Hindi). You can tune into these channels to watch WWE Super ShowDown live in India.

WWE Super ShowDown live stream: How to stream WWE Super ShowDown live in India?

You can catch the WWE Super ShowDown live on the WWE Network across all streaming devices. You can also watch WWE Super ShowDown live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Super ShowDown live: Schedule

WWE Super ShowDown will take place on Thursday, February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). You can watch the event live in India from 10:30 PM.

WWE Super ShowDown live: Match card

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Goldberg - WWE Universal championship on the line

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Ricochet - WWE championship on the line

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs The Street Profits - WWE RAW tag team championship on the line

The New Day (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison - WWE SmackDown tag team championship on the line

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin - Steel cage match

Bayley (c) vs Naomi - WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line

Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles vs R-Truth vs Andrade vs Erick Rowan vs Bobby Lashley - Tuwaiq Trophy Gaunlet match

Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)