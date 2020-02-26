WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Watch The Undertaker, AJ Styles And Others Land In Saudi Arabia

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is just two days away and videos of WWE superstars appearing at Saudi Arabia has started going viral on social media websites. Recently, WWE legend The Undertaker was spotted at the Riyadh airport wearing a black sweatshirt. Not only that, The O.C. were also spotted at the airport as they were accompanying their leader AJ Styles. For many, it was really shocking to see AJ Styles and The Undertaker under the same roof as the two are rumoured to face each other at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg set to dazzle in Saudi Arabia

At the WWE Super ShowDown 2020, AJ Styles is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, current United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match. According to many, AJ Styles will win the match. However, some also say that The Phenomenal One will lose the match because of The Undertaker’s interference.

عاجل : وصول الظاهرة اندرتيكر للرياض للمشاركة في عرض #سوبرشوداون_بوليفارد 😍. pic.twitter.com/cuFH3ZXsRa — Wrestling Club (@WrestlinClub) February 25, 2020

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Live streaming, preview, match card and all major details

The Undertaker to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36?

AJ Styles recently took The Undertaker’s name in a segment of WWE RAW which led to rumours getting stronger. Fans have been asking for the match ever since AJ Styles made his debut in 2016. It was expected that AJ Styles will face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36. However, after AJ Styles got injured at Royal Rumble, Randy Orton was given a different storyline with Edge.

Also Read l Goldberg reveals why his WWE Super ShowDown match with The Undertaker was so bad

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Preview

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is on Thursday, February 27, 2020. According to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, no one wants to miss high-octane action stunts from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. The night will be headlined with two championship matches as Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Ricochet and Bray Wyatt defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg.

Also Read l Goldberg may defeat "The Fiend" at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, can face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania