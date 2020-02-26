WWE Super ShowDown: When The Undertaker Brutally Defeated Goldberg In 2019

It’s almost time for WWE Super ShowDown and Goldberg is ready to face Bray Wyatt for the Universal title at Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker is also rumoured to appear at Super ShowDown and confront AJ Styles in front of a massive crowd.

The WWE Universe witnessed an iconic fight when Goldberg stepped up against The Undertaker in previous year’s Super ShowDown. However, he ended up losing it. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight before you tune in to this year's WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

WWE Super Showdown: When The Undertaker defeated Goldberg

The Phenom and Goldberg started their rivalry at Royal Rumble 2019. The Undertaker eliminated Goldberg from the ring. A lot of fans wanted to see them square off against each other inside the ring. Fortunately for them, WWE lined up the ‘mega-fight’ for previous year’s Super Showdown. The iconic battle between two of the WWE veterans ended quickly as The Undertaker managed to emerge victorious within no time.

However, Goldberg successfully dropped The Phenom by planting two back-to-back spears over him. A lot of WWE fans believed that it was over for The Undertaker. However, to everyone’s surprise, The Undertaker got back up. Surprisingly, Goldberg was also left stunned as he was planning to pin down The Undertaker for a victory. The Phenom got back on his feet and unloaded a massive assault on Goldberg. It left him bleeding from the head. The Undertaker also planted a ‘tombstone’ on Goldberg and changed the momentum of the fight within seconds. By the end of the night, the entire WWE Universe was left stunned as The Undertaker successfully defeated Goldberg in one of the biggest fights of his WWE career.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)