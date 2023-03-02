WWE Superstar Arrested In Atlantic City For Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm: Report

WWE superstar Soniya Deville has been reportedly arrested for unlawful possession of firearms from New Jersey. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Deville was detained by the police for possessing a firearm without a permit. It is being said that the 29-year-old had the permit for the gun in Florida, but it wasn’t valid in New Jersey.

Revealing the development on Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp said, “Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle. She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn't valid in NJ. She's in the process of getting it thrown out, and we're told she started carrying after the home invasion”.

Why does Sonya Deville carry a gun?

Deville reportedly started owning a gun after her home was invaded in 2020. An individual broke into her house while she was present there with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. Fortunately, both superstars didn’t suffer any injuries as police arrested the suspect. In the aftermath of the event, Deville decided to take a break from the promotion, before returning back in January 2021.

Sonya is known for portraying a vicious character in the blue brand TV show of WWE, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Despite her heel run on the show, Deville once noted how the bitter experiences shaped her personal life. She appeared on The Pat McAfee show in 2022 and said she had issues feeling safe in her own surroundings after the 2020 incident.

"You never know something like that is gonna happen"

Speaking to McAfee, Deville said, “It’s been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens," Sonya Deville said. "And you don’t know how you’re gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I’ll just say, the day of, I was like, ‘Oh, everything’s fine. I’m gonna go sleep in my house tonight.’ And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood. So, it’s crazy."

Sonya last appeared on WWE TV during the Friday Night SmackDown episode of February 17. She fought Sonya Deville in a dark match and ended up losing the match. It is worth noting that WWE is yet put out a statement about Deville’s arrest.