WWE SmackDown Results Feb 24: Firefly Fun House Return, Bloodline Vs Sami Zayn Continues

On the Road to WrestleMania, the action made a stop to the Friday Night SmackDown of February 25. In this weekly show Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair were slated to confront each other, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross were to face each other, Bray Wyatt was to reintroduce the firefly funhouse to the WWE Universe and lots more. So, what happened in this episode of the blue brand, let's figure out.

The show started with Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. Imperium, Which was followed by a segment between New Day and LA Knight. Then Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair came face-to-face. Following that the match-up between Natalya and Shayna Baszler took place. After Baszler vs Natalys, the Firefly Fiunhouse segment began, featuring Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. The entertainment did not stop there as next it was the match-up between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross that took place. In the main event Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn quarreled, watched by Jay Uso from ringside and also inviolving Solo Sikoa.

WWE SmackDown February 25 Results

Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. Imperium

Result: Imperium defeated Strowman, Ricochet and Moss

Grade: B

Kofi Kingston vs LA Knight

Result: Kingston pinned Knight

Grade: C

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

Result: Baszler defeated Natalya

Grade: C

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Result: Kross defeats Mysterio

Grade: B

Summary of the show

This was the build-up show to WrestleMania 39. Hence, not a lot was on offer. However, the spreme action filled with entertainment is slated to continue, leading all attention towards Monday Night Raw. Two weeks from now, the 16-time World Champion John Cena is also scheduled to make his return. Hence, in the road of Wrestlemania, the fight fans can expect formation of new storylines.