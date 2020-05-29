Becky Lynch Shares Picture Of First Ultrasound On Partner Seth Rollins' Birthday

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Seth Rollins celebrated his 34th birthday and on the occasion, Becky Lynch revealed the first ultrasound of her child. Becky Lynch also shared a series of photos on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. In the caption, Becky Lynch called Seth Rollins her “favourite person” and claimed that she became the “luckiest human” in the world after meeting Rollins. Becky Lynch ended the message stating that she can’t wait to start “this next crazy chapter” with Seth Rollins.

A couple of weeks ago, former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant with her fiance and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins’ baby. The couple got engaged almost a year ago and recently postponed their wedding dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. While talking to People, the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion revealed that she found out that she was pregnant in April. She said when Seth Rollins found out the news of her pregnancy, he ‘threw his hands up in the air’ in excitement.

"I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Becky Lynch talks about her WWE future

After Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant, many speculated that "The Man" will not be able to ‘compete at the same level after childbirth’. While talking to essentiallysports, Becky Lynch cited numerous examples from within the WWE that have "proven the haters wrong". “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE Superstars Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both,” said Lynch.

Becky Lynch then talked about the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and called the Japanese superstar an inspiration. Becky Lynch said apart from being a mother and a wrestler, Asuka does a lot of other things to like vlogging and more. Becky Lynch ended her answer by saying that she’ll return once she’s ready.

