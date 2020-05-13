Becky Lynch Reveals How Seth Rollins Reacted After Learning About Her Pregnancy

On this week’s WWE RAW, Becky Lynch made a huge announcement which surprised the WWE universe. Becky Lynch entered the WWE ring and revealed that she is pregnant. She then crowed Ms Money in the Bank Asuka as the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. After the segment, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Becky Lynch and her fiance, Seth Rollins from all over the world.

Also Read l Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins challenged to 'Power Couple' match by NXT’s Johnny Gargano: WWE News

After WWE RAW ended, Becky Lynch spoke with The People and revealed how Seth Rollins reacted after learning about her pregnancy. Becky Lynch said that Seth Rollins was excited to hear the news. She said Seth Rollins ‘threw his hands up in the air’ in excitement. Becky Lynch claimed that she found out that she was pregnant in April. She said the first test she took came out negative because she didn't do it right. However, she did another test later, which turned out to be positive.

"I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Also Read l Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to take a break from WWE post WrestleMania 36: Reports

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins wedding postponed

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who got engaged almost a year ago recently pushed their wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic. While talking to Extra, Becky Lynch said that due to the pandemic, she, Seth Rollins and their families are quarantined at home, which is why they decided to push back the date. Becky Lynch said that she and Seth Rollins are going to be together for the rest of their lives, so it doesn’t matter when they get married. She ended her statement saying, at the end of the day she and Seth Rollins would like their friends and family to be present at their wedding.

Also Read l Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins wedding postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: WWE News

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Also Read l Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins reveal routine while spending time together in quarantine: WWE News