Seth Rollins Shares 'sweet' Photo Of Becky Lynch Taken Right After Her Pregnancy Test

The WWE universe was stunned on RAW after 'The Man' Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and subsequently relinquished her RAW Women's title to Asuka. Becky Lynch will now be taking extended time off from the company in order to focus on her health during the maternity break. While Lynch was busy making her emotional announcement, her fiance and fellow superstar Seth Rollins was busy with his gruesome assault on Rey Mysterio.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch baby: Rollins thanks fans for messages and support

Apart from sharing his thoughts on the big news with People magazine, Rollins remained silent on social media in regards to the news of Becky Lynch's pregnancy. On Thursday, Rollins finally broke his silence after he uploaded a sweet photo of Becky Lynch holding a pregnancy test. Rollins noted his impromptu picture of Lynch gave him one of the most beautiful pictures.

"I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me," Seth Rollins wrote. "Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been. December can’t come soon enough!!"

Seth Rollins also confirmed Lynch will be due in December of this year.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch baby: Becky Lynch pregnancy test photo

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch wedding

Having been engaged since over a year, the power couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020, possibly in March or April (after WrestleMania 36). However, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their wedding date. Lynch confirmed the news during an interview with TMZ where she stated "I’m going to be with him (Seth Rollins) forever. So it doesn’t matter when we get married, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there."

Is Becky Lynch leaving WWE?

Becky Lynch was reportedly set to take time off from the WWE after her WrestleMania 36 match against Shayna Baszler. Baszler headed into the WrestleMania match as the heavy favourite to dethrone The Man but eventually failed after Lynch once again stood tall at the show. With her announcement on RAW, Becky Lynch's astonishing 399-day run as the RAW Women's Champion came to an end. Lynch was just 49 days short of beating Trish Stratus' record as longest women's title reign. So far it remains unclear if and when Becky Lynch will make her return to the WWE.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will reportedly continue to work with the WWE. Rollins is expected to engage in a feud with Rey Mysterio or Aleister Black with a match between Rollins and either of the two expected to be booked for WWE's upcoming pay-per-view Backlash. Considering the current scenario, it is highly likely that Seth Rollins will fight Mysterio at Backlash.

