WWE Survivor Series 2022: Official Rules For Iconic War Games Explained

The WWE is all set to introduce the WarGames format to the main roster of the company, during the WWE Survivor Series 2022 PPV on November 26. While Survivor Series will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, the PPV will feature a men’s War Games match and a women’s War Games match. War Games was previously introduced in WWE NXT by Triple H, and it can be only won by pinfall or submission after all the participant have entered the match.

Here’s a look at the rules for the WarGames matches, as revealed by the WWE.

Both teams will be placed in two separate cages, while one member from each team will start the match.

A member from the team having the advantage will be released to enter the match after five minutes.

After a further 3-minute period, alternate members from each team will enter the match, until all participants are inside the cage.

War Games will officially begin, once all competitors enter the match.

The victory can be scored only by pinfall or submission.

Men's WarGames match participants at Survivor Series

Meanwhile, the men’s WarGames is most likely to be held between The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and a partner. However, WWE is yet to officially announce the fixture. The recent storylines suggest WWE will certainly announce the matchup in recent future.

Women's WarGames match participants at Survivor Series

At the same time, the women’s WarGames match will be held between Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a partner against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. “On the Nov. 7 edition of Raw, the road to WarGames began with Damage CTRL accepting Bianca Belair’s challenge. Little did anyone know, however, that Nikki Cross would join Damage CTRL’s team, filling up one of the other slots.

On the November 14th edition of Raw it was revealed that Mia Yim would be joining Bianca Belair's team whilst Rhea Ripley would join Damage CTRL's ranks. For those keeping count that leaves Bianca Belair's with one more member to find,” WWE said in an announcement.

Alongside the men’s and women’s WarGames matches, Ronda Rousey will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title against Shotzi at the PPV. At the same time, AJ Styles is all set to clash against Fin Ballor at Survivor Series 2022. More matches will be added to the Survivor Series match card for the PPV in the coming weeks.