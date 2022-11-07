What's Next For Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns After Win Vs Logan Paul At Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns continued his dominance as the ‘Head of the Table’ in WWE with his victory over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE universal titles after getting over Logan’s strong challenge. The win took The Tribal Chief’s reign as the champion closer to 800 days, with not many challengers left.

Following the conclusion of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5, the timeline for Roman Reigns’ next title defense remains unclear. WWE is now planning for the last of its traditional ‘Big Four’ premium live events of 2022, which is scheduled to be held on November 26 at the TA Garden in Boston. Having said that, here’s a look at what the future possibly holds for Roman Reigns in WWE.

Drew McIntyre or Bray Wyatt - who could fight Roman Reigns next?

Prior to the match against Logan, Roman defended his titles against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in September. McIntyre came close to pick a victory but felt prey to a massive upset, courtesy of the surprise appearance of Solo Sikoa. Having won the steel cage match against Karion Kross at Crown Jewel, McIntyre might return to the path of becoming the undisputed WWE universal champion.

Another possible storyline for Roman Reigns in WWE could possibly include Bray Wyatt, who returned to the company during Extreme Rules 2022 in October. Since his return, Bray has regularly teased the past characters associated with him in segments, and it might be possible that he brings back the Wyatt family to fight The Bloodline. Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman are some of the superstars who could help Wyatt out.

Will Jake Paul avenge Logan Paul's loss against Roman Reigns?

Roman’s win against Paul on Saturday night during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match featured an appearance by Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul. Similar to Logan, Jake Paul is also a Youtube superstar who has transformed his career into that of a professional boxer. Having defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva in his last boxing bout, Jake could avenge his brother’s loss at Crown Jewel by challenging Roman Reigns.

Jake earlier appeared during the pre-event press conference for Crown Jewel, as Logan mentioned he has his own ‘Bloodline’ for support. Having knocked down The Usos at the latest PPV, it would certainly make sense for Logan and Jake to team up in WWE against The Bloodline. Jake and Logan’s social media stardom could bring in huge numbers for WWE, if they bring the duo together against Roman.