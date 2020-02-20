WWE Throwback: When NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Chokeslammed Kane, Watch Video

If we are talking about basketball, Shaquille O’Neal is considered to be a pioneer of the sport. The Lakers legend has achieved almost everything in his 20 year long NBA career. He is regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. However, a 7 feet tall Shaquille O’Neal stunned everyone when he decided to try his hands inside the WWE ring. Not only did he appear at a WrestleMania event, he further thrilled the crowd by planting a deadly chokeslam on WWE superstar Kane.

WWE news: When Shaquille O’Neal landed a chokeslam on Kane at WrestleMania 32

The third 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' was about to begin on WrestleMania 32 when Shaquille O’Neal stunned the entire WWE universe. The ring was filled with numerous superstars including the likes of Mark Henry, Jack Hager, R-Truth, Big Show and Kane among others. Still, the NBA legend entered the arena with zero fear. Shaquille O’Neal took a run towards the ring and went straight after Big Show.

However, Kane decided to intervene the moment by grabbing Shaq’s neck. The stare-off between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal got disturbed due to that. The NBA legend responded back by planting a double chokeslam over Kane. He took Big Show’s support. No wonder, the entire arena was filled with applause as the NBA legend made Kane go down on the mat. It was indeed one of the greatest sights of WWE history.

WWE news: WrestleMania 36 Details

It’s WrestleMania season again and the 36th PPV edition will go live on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The matchmakers of WrestleMania are yet to confirm the fights. However, Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre have already been confirmed for WrestleMania 36.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and NBA.com)