Roman Reigns' Fitness Training Videos Showcase What Goes Behind WWE's 'Big Dog' Image

The Big Dog of WWE makes no compromises when it comes to his physique. Roman Reigns has often revealed snippets and clips of his workout sessions from the gym. Let us take a look at the video clips that prove that Roman Reigns is a beast ‘in and out’ of the WWE ring.

WWE: Roman Reigns' workout regime is certainly not easy

The former WWE champion has posted some video clips from his official Instagram handle. Roman Reigns posted this video four weeks ago where he is seen doing cardio. However, the caption of the post caught everyone’s attention. Reigns said, “I am gonna beat Corbin’s a** before, during, and possibly after the Royal Rumble. No way I will allow myself to get tired. Cardio and core day.”

In another sweet ‘Daddy Post’, Roman Reigns flaunted his workout regime. The angle of the video might not interest a lot of fans. However, the ending of the video surely will. That's what Roman Reigns wrote in the caption.

Roman Reigns also posted a video from his Instagram handle where he is seen getting ready for WWE TLC. The Big Dog posted the video around nine weeks ago. He captioned the post, “Morning Me Time. Getting TLC ready.” No wonder, WWE fans and netizens were thrilled and inspired after watching the workout regime of Roman Reigns. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)