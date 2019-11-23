WWE: Triple H, Shawn Michaels Ask King Corbin To Join The DX Generation

Survivor Series is almost here and this week’s Friday Night SmackDown was meant to be a hell of a show and it did not disappoint. Well, it can’t be better for fans if they are in the middle of a show and suddenly the iconic DX Generation arrives. Yes, this is exactly what happened as Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg arrived at the arena on a jeep. WWE fans got a glimpse of their favourite DX Generation before heading towards the Survivor Series.

Well, if this was not enough, the DX Generation ignited a super storyline by turning their back on King Corbin. King Corbin got the opportunity to be one of the members of DX Generation and no wonder he accepted it. However, things turned unpredictable soon after.

WWE SmackDown: King Corbin in DX Generation?

The super invasions are still going on as different brands of WWE are invading each other in order to mark their feet. This week’s episode saw something different with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg making their presence felt. The iconic duo arrived with Road Dogg and surprised the fans with what they did. Take a look at it.

The DX Generation popped inside the arena while King Corbin was in the ring. To everyone’s surprise, they offered Corbin a place among themselves. DX successfully persuaded the 2019 King of the Ring winner to join them. However, it turned out against him. After King Corbin decided to be a part of DX Generation, Road Dogg landed a punch on him. Well, if this was not enough, Shawn Michaels planted a 'Sweet Chin Music' over King Corbin. This was followed by Triple H’s iconic finishing move ‘Pedigree’.

