WWE: Triple H Criticises Unhappy Superstars Airing Their Issues On Social Media

During a media conference for NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H addressed the controversies regarding WWE Superstars wanting to leave WWE. In the past months, WWE superstars like Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and Sin Cara took to their social media accounts to request their releases from the company. While talking about the issue, Triple H revealed that Twitter is not the place for superstars to take such a step. He said that they should call WWE officials in person if they want to make an announcement.

"Professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional".

Triple H went on to say that WWE is trying to ensure the business and the wrestlers act more professionally. "I don't understand people airing issues," Triple H said. 'The Game' revealed that if he ever had some problem with a superstar, he would never go on Twitter and complain but rather opt to speak with them in person since that is what professionalism is all about. He added that he never understood the process of superstars using social media to make an announcement.

Sin Cara requests release from WWE

In his 20-year-long career, Sin Cara has made a name for himself. In the absence of Rey Mysterio, Cara provided the WWE Universe with some memorable high-flying matches. But, it looks like the masked Luchador has had enough and is looking for something new. The WWE RAW Superstar recently took to Twitter and announced that he has requested his release from the WWE.

The veteran thanked WWE for such a wonderful opportunity. However, he revealed that he feels like he is stuck in a place where he is not valued as an athlete. He added that he has worked hard and polished his skills. He has been loyal, respectful, a team player and has waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything he can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came. He also feels that it will never come if he remains where he is.

