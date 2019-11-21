WWE News: Triple H Comments On Becky Lynch's NXT Appearance; The Man Responds

The Wednesday episode of WWE’s NXT started with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch issuing a challenge to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. However, it was Rhea Ripley who came out to issue a challenge of her own to The Man. That was not all the excitement on the show. Just as the two female wrestlers got the action started in the ring, the fight was interrupted by Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Soon, Becky Lynch and Ripley were fighting the three horsewomen. The two were successful in forcing the three MMA horsewomen to retreat.

Also Read | WWE NXT: Watch Seth Rollins And Tommaso Ciampa Brawl After NXT Goes Off Air

.@BeckyLynchWWE looked both at her past and future in @RheaRipley_WWE tonight on #WWENXT. Shows how far she’s come ... What’s coming for her. #WeAreNXT — Triple H (@TripleH) November 21, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Lana And Bobby Lashley Involved In Botched Script On The Latest Episode

After the match, WWE's Chief Operating Officer Triple H made a comment on how Becky Lynch had met her match in the form of Ripley on Wednesday’s edition of NXT. He took the opportunity to congratulate the former NXT alumni for her success in the main roster. But Triple H also warned Becky Lynch to be careful ahead of the Survivor Series. On social media, Triple H wrote that Becky Lynch looked at her past and her future in Rhea Ripley on the NXT episode.

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Thought He Would Debut As An 'Egg-Man'

You can send who you like. Just don’t expect them back again. https://t.co/d5chzYX9gj pic.twitter.com/uAy4cOzhpc — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 21, 2019

Also Read | CM Punk Calls Blue WWE Universal Title Design 'stupid', Stays True To His Word

Becky backfires

The Man did not waste any time in responding to Triple H’s comments, making it clear that she was ready to handle any hurdle that is put in front of her. Her response to the NXT Supremo stated that he could send whoever he liked, but he should not expect them back.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Samoa Joe Becomes RAW Commentator, Replaces Dio Maddin