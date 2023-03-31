WWE WrestleMania 39: Official Match Card Revealed; Surprise Main Event Picked For Day 1

After the Royal Rumble, WWE is all set to organize one of the most awaited pay-per-view events for WWE fans is finally here as the WrestleMania 39 is all set to begin at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California. The event will begin at 05:30 AM (IST) on the morning of April 2, 2023. The event will feature Roman Reigns featuring its Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event match.

John Cena takes on Austin Theory in the United States Championship match

16-time WWE world champion John Cena will be making a comeback to the WrestleMania Stage and will face the United States Champion Austin Theory in a championship match in the opening fixture of WrestleMania 39. John Cena before played against Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match at the Summerslam in August 2021. Cena however lost to Reigns and will be making a comeback to the roster after almost two years.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio make a surprise entry in the WrestleMania 39 Day 1 Match Card

For the first time in WWE history, a father-son singles match will take place at the WrestleMania 39 PPV event when WWE legend Rey Mysterio will take on his son Dominik Mysterio in the last fixture of Day 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Seth “Frekin” Rollins faces Logan Paul in a singles one on one match

Seth Rollins will lock horns against Logan Paul in the second event of Day 1 of WrestleMania 39. Looking at the fan following of both wrestlers the WWE fans are highly awaiting their clash.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1: List of Participants

John Cena Austin Theory Seth Rollins Logan Paul Trish Stratus Lita Becky Lynch Bayley Dakota Kai Iyo Sky Charlotte Flair Rhea Ripley Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Kewin Owens Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania match card day 1

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Singles Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Logan Paul

Six-woman tag team match: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs Kewin Owens and Sami Zayn

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 2: List of Participants

Edge "The Demon" Finn Bálor Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez Natalya Shotzi Ronda Rousey Shayna Baszler Chelsea Green Sonya Deville Bianca Belair Asuka Brock Lesnar Omos Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania match card day 2

WWE Inter-Continental Championship: Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell match[: Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor

Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Singles match[: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, Time and Venue

WWE fans in India can watch the WrestleMania 39 PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.