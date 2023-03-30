WWE WrestleMania 39: A Larger-than-life Match Awaits Fans As WM 2023 Goes Hollywood

The WWE universe is all geared up for the WrestleMania 39 premium live event, which is one of the biggest annual pay-per-view shows organized by the company. The two-day PPV will see several exciting matchups, including the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes clash in the main event. At the same time, the WWE Universe will also witness a larger-than-life match at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The match being talked about will feature ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar fighting against ‘The Nigerian Giant’ Omos. The Lesnar vs Omos storyline was reportedly not in the plans, but Lesnar’s refusal to be paired against another top wrestler led to Omos being chosen as his opponent. As per several media reports, Lesnar refused a feud against Bray Wyatt and was ultimately paired against The Giant.

How did Omos become Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent?

Meanwhile, Lesnar last fought Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, where he suffered a loss by disqualification. The Lashley vs Lesnar storyline kicked off as Lesnar returned to the company for the first time after losing the Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Lashley then eliminated Lesnar from the 30-man Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, which took the feud through to Elimination Chamber. While it looked like Lashley will be next paired against Omos, Lesnar rejected a match against Bray Wyatt and ultimately ended up setting up a Mania clash against Omos. Interestingly, Omos (2.21 m) and Lesnar (1.91 m) are seen as two of the biggest wrestlers in the company. Here’s what WWE said while announcing the Brock Lesnar vs Omos match for WrestleMania 39.

WWE’s statement on Brock Lesnar vs Omos at WrestleMania 39

“Following months of carnage from both Superstars, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos will finally square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39. Omos and his partner MVP threw down the challenge to Lesnar on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, challenging the former WWE Champion to a one-on-one match to prove who is the true beast in WWE. With MVP in his corner, Omos has systematically destroyed nearly every Superstar that he has faced. Meanwhile, Lesnar is coming off one of the greatest challenges of his career in his rivalry with “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley,” said WWE in a release on their website.