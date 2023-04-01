WWE WrestleMania 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WM 39 In India, UK And US

The time has come for the biggest wrestling night of the year to take over. WrestleMania 39 will be a 2-night affair starting tomorrow. Superstars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, etc. are scheduled to appear.

Thus, with high-octane action, iconic entrances, and surprise comebacks on the way, let's figure out how to catch the event live. Our best bet is on AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt to come back! What do you think? Get hold of the following details to know when and how to watch WrestleMania 39 live.

Where is the WrestleMania 39 Pay Per View event being organised?

The WrestleMania 2023 will take place at the SoFi stadium, in California.

How to watch WrestleMania 39 in India?

The action-packed wrestling event will hit the screens in India at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania Night One will occur on Sunday (April 2) while Night Two will be on the following day with the same timings. Tune in to Sony Sports channels to catch the live action:-

Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD - English

Sony Ten 3/Sony Ten 3 HD - Hindi

Sony Ten 4/Sony Ten 4 HD - Tamil and Telugu

WrestleMania 39 Date: April 2 and April 3.

How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in India?

The live streaming of WrestleMania 39 can be accessed through Sony Liv app.

How to watch WrestleMania 2023 in the UK?

The WrestleMania 39 event will be telecasted in the United Kingdom on BT Sport Box Office. The mega event will start at 10:00 am BST at night.

How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in the UK?

In the UK, the WWE Network is the place to catch all of the live-streaming action of WrestleMania 39.

How to watch WrestleMania 39 in the United States?

The WrestleMania 39 event will be telecasted in the United States on Peacock. The mega event will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT at night.

How to watch the WrestleMania 2023 live stream in USA?

WrestleMania 39 will stream live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and 2 cards

WrestleMania Night 1 will feature the following matches:

John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will feature the following matches: