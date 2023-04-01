WWE WrestleMania 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WM 39 In India, UK And US

Quick links:

The time has come for the biggest wrestling night of the year to take over. WrestleMania 39 will be a 2-night affair starting tomorrow. Superstars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, etc. are scheduled to appear.
Thus, with high-octane action, iconic entrances, and surprise comebacks on the way, let's figure out how to catch the event live. Our best bet is on AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt to come back! What do you think? Get hold of the following details to know when and how to watch WrestleMania 39 live.
The WrestleMania 2023 will take place at the SoFi stadium, in California.
The action-packed wrestling event will hit the screens in India at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania Night One will occur on Sunday (April 2) while Night Two will be on the following day with the same timings. Tune in to Sony Sports channels to catch the live action:-
WrestleMania 39 Date: April 2 and April 3.
The live streaming of WrestleMania 39 can be accessed through Sony Liv app.
The WrestleMania 39 event will be telecasted in the United Kingdom on BT Sport Box Office. The mega event will start at 10:00 am BST at night.
In the UK, the WWE Network is the place to catch all of the live-streaming action of WrestleMania 39.
The WrestleMania 39 event will be telecasted in the United States on Peacock. The mega event will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT at night.
WrestleMania 39 will stream live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.
WrestleMania Night 1 will feature the following matches:
WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will feature the following matches: