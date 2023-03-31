Last Updated:

WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans Accidently Leaked By Company, Match Scrapped

With less than 48 hours remaining before the start of WrestleMania 39, a huge revelation has come regarding a superstar that has been taken off from the card.

Prateek Arya
WWE WrestleMania 39

With only hours remaining for the mega extravaganza known as WWE WrestleMania 39 to begin, a huge revelation from the WWE's side has emerged. Upon looking at the match card, which just got confirmed, one could come up with an understanding that all the matches were certain to get on the card as some storylines were associated with them. However, there was one fight that was on the plans but was struck off from the card. 

The fight that that is a subject here is the women’s edition of the “WrestleMania Showcase” four-way tag team matches. The teams announced to be in the match are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

However, as per the posters that are up, there was a late change to that lineup. Everything on the posters is the same, other than Chelsea Green’s tag team partner, as the posters show it was originally supposed to be Carmella alongside Green, not Sonya Deville.

Green and Carmella had established a partnership on TV for several weeks, but Carmella has been absent for reasons currently unknown since March 20. Despite being off TV and off the Mania card, Carmella is still in LA with the rest of the WWE gang doing a bunch of promotional stuff this week, including hosting the set reveal alongside her husband Corey Graves.

WWE WrestleMania 39 match card day 1

  • WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena
  • Singles Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Logan Paul
  • Six-woman tag team match: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs Kewin Owens and Sami Zayn
  • Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania 39 match card day 2

  • WWE Inter-Continental Championship: Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre
  • Hell in a Cell match: Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor
  • Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
  • WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
  • Singles match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes
