WWE WrestleMania 39: Finn Balor Suffers Horrifying Injury In Hell In A Cell Match Vs Edge

Finn Balor came out geared up in his iconic ‘Demon’ gimmick on Night 2 of the WWE WrestleMania 39 premium live event for the Hell In A Cell match against ‘The Rated R superstar’ Edge. The match expected to be the conclusion of the bad-blooded feud turned out to be an exciting affair and received a great response from the fans online and offline. While Edge ended up winning the high-octane match at WrestleMania 39, Balor took to his official Twitter handle after the match and revealed he suffered a horrifying injury inside the cell.

Balor shared an image of the injury on his Twitter handle, which showed a huge cut on his head. Sharing the picture, Balor said, “Just a flesh wound”. It is worth noting that the chaotic Hell In A Cell match was halted for sometime after Edge attacked Balor with a ladder.

Just a flesh wound pic.twitter.com/LL3B8utAk9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 3, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39: How did Finn Balor suffer the injury?

The ladder is understood to have opened on cut on Balor, which required medical attention from the referee and WWE’s medical team. Although Balor returned to the fight after a while, he ended up losing the match by pinfall. Balor’s iconic character was loved by the fans on Day 2 of the premium live event, despite his injury, followed by the loss.

Announcing the results of the match on their official website, WWE said, “An Edgecution off the ladder gave Edge his chance to win the match but again The Demon kicked out. Bálor went up even higher than the turnbuckle, leaping from the wall of the cell to deliver a Coup de Grace onto Edge, who was lying on a table, but The Rated-R Superstar moved out of the way. This sent Bálor crashing through the splintered wood. Edge followed up with a Spear but still could not put away Bálor”.

“A year of pent-up aggression from Edge led to multiple steel chair strikes. Edge did not stop there as he connected with a Con-Chair-To, defeating The Demon inside Hell in a Cell,” WWE added. Interestingly, this was only the fourth Hell in a Cell match in the history of WWE WrestleMania.