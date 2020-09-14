WWE Star Sonya Deville’s Stalker Pleads “not Guilty” To All Charges In Hostage Case

In August 2020, a man named Phillip A.Thomas II entered Sonya Deville’s house and tried to abduct her. However, when the WWE star saw Thomas, she ran to her room and woke up her friend Mandy Rose. The two then ran out of Deville’s house and called the police. When the officials reached the spot, they found the knife-wielding Thomas and arrested him. According to Cagesideseats, Thomas told authorities that he intended to take Sonya Deville hostage by spraying her with pepper spray, binding her hands with zip ties and wrapping duct tape around her arms to prevent from fighting back.

After the arrest, Phillip Thomas II was charged for “Aggravated Stalking (Third Degree), Armed burglary of a dwelling, Armed kidnapping ransom or reward or hostage and criminal mischief”. However, Heelbynature has now obtained the plea filed by Thomas’ public defender which has “not guilty” written against all the charges. Out of all the charges filed against Thomas, two are felonies punishable by life and if the court rejects Thomas’ plea then the accused would possibly be behind bars for decades. Phillip A. Thomas II’s next hearing is scheduled to take place on October 12 via Zoom, and until then he will be in custody.

Source: heelbynature

According to various reports, there’s a good chance that the court will reject Thomas’ plea as Sonya Deville’s side has a lot of evidence against him, most important being Mandy Rose. Other court documents reveal that Sonya Deville, her girlfriend and Mandy Rose have received additional threats from some unknown persons after the kidnapping incident. “I’ll finish the job that Phillip started” or “My knife is sharper than Philip’s,” wrote some individuals, according to Sportzwiki.

How the case impacted Sonya Deville’s WWE run

Sonya Deville was scheduled to face Mandy Rose in a hair vs hair match at SummerSlam but ahead of the PPV, her lawyer advised her to not compete in the match as WWE had planned for her to lose. If the match would have gone through, Sonya Deville would be obligated to have her hair trimmed, which could have harmed her case. Due to this, WWE changed the stipulation of the match just a few days before the PPV, announcing that two will face off in a No Disqualification 'Loser leaves WWE' match. Sonya Deville lost the match and was written off WWE TV so that she could focus on her life outside the ring before making a return.

Image Source: WWE.com