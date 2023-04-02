WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Secure Epic Win Over The Usos

WrestleMania 39: The day that the entire WWE fraternity was eager to witness finally arrived. The WrestleMania 39 night 1 kicked off at the Hollywood. The host of the show The MIZ started the show with Snoop Dog alongside, both men gave a breakdown of the card, and following that the action began.

Here are the WrestleMania results, highlights, and all the segments from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 results

1. John Cena vs Austin Theory: The United States champion Austin Theory became the first entrant of the WrestleMania 2023, and following him John Cena made his way to a deafening reception. The match began and the familiar chants like "Let's go cena, cena (explicit)" became loud. The match saw Austin Theory controlling the proceedings but it was the 16-time World Champion who brought out the big moves. The STF submission maneuver and 5-knuckle shuffle gave the opening to Cena to dominate and indeed he made Theory tap out. However, that happened when the referee was down. With the match not under the purview of the official, Austin Theory made the most of the situation and low-blowed John Cena and got the 3-fall after hitting A-Town Down finisher.

Result: Austin Theory retains the United States Championship.

2. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla): The street profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) picked up the win after a sublime finish that saw Dawkins countering the Richochet's splash and Ford hitting a high-flying maneuver to get the pinfall victory.

Result: The Street profits secured the win via pinfall.

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

The match-up had a huge around it and it delivered on the biggest stage. Love him or loathe him but one cannot ignore Logan Paul's in-ring wits. From the entrances to the big moves, the match had everything. The one lucky punch which Paul has struck Rollins twice. The biggest surprise of the match was the involvement of YouTuber KSI. Paul and KSI have exchanged punches in the boxing ring and were here as accomplices, the duo sure has come a long way. However, the reunion ended on a sour note as accidently Paul hit a splash on KSI that cracked the announcer's table. Back in the ring, Rollins downed Paul with a pedigree but much to the WWE Universe's surprise Logan kicked out at 2. However, the Youtube sensation soon met with a crushing stomp which ended the match.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul via pinfall.

4. Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)



Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky): WWE Universe got their money's worth as two of the greatest divas got along and performed together after an eternity. It was an end-to-end encounter featuring near falls from both ends. However, in the end, it was the team of Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch, that prevailed after Lynch took Bayley down with a manhandle slam from the top rope.

Result: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch won via pinfall.

5. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Both father and son got special entrances. The storyline that involved other members of the judgment day and the wife, daughter of Rey NMysterio finally came to a close. Dominik showcased his heelish colors exhibiting that he could resort to any means to get the better of his father. However, assistance from Bad Bunny and Legado Del Fantasma kept Rey in the match. In the end, senior Mysterio successfully delivered 619 to his son to pick victory.

Result: Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik via pinfall.

5: Next up: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley involves the fans in a high-octane match that saw superior skills from both divas. "This is one of the most incredible matches you will ever witness at WrestleMania", these were the words of commentator Michael Cole. It was an even encounter where both the females displayed their signature moves. In the end, a top rope full nelson slam by Ripley got her the victory. The match got the WWE universe going and would certainly go down in history as one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time.

Result: Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's champion

6. Pat Mcaffe vs WrestleMania 39 host The Miz

Pat McAfee returns at WrestleMania to challenge the Miz. The match quickly became official, and during the stint, McAfee got assistance from George Kittle. McAfee picked up the pinfall win.

Result: Pat McAfee secures pinfall victory over The Miz.

The WrestleMania Night 1 Main event- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

After months of back and forth the teams of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and The Usos finally collide and at the greatest stage of them all. The match had everything, the heart-pumping maneuvers, the high-flying action, the adrenaline rush, everything. Both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens endured the finishers of the Usos and successfully kicked out to the crowd's surprise. Plus, the incessant kicks were there to be seen throughout. The match had no dull moment and in the end, Heelueva kicks and a stunner emanated Sami Zayn to pin Jey Uso to get his redemption

Result: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become new tag team champions

Wrestlemania Night 1: Result Summary