WWE: 5 Incredible Records Which Were Broken In 2019 As The Year Draws To A Close

2019, which has been an eventful year in the history of professional wrestling, is coming to an end in a matter of weeks. A lot of changes were made in the professional wrestling this year. Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is now the EVP and a legit wrestler in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). WWE has brought back shades of the Attitude Era and former Champion CM Punk now works for a WWE show on FOX. Apart from all this excitement, several records were broken by WWE Superstars. Let us take a look at the top five WWE records that were broken in 2019.

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Fans May Not See Cain Velasquez In The WWE Ring Again

Brock Lesnar bags the most number of Universal Championship titles

Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins at the Extreme Rules event in 2019, picking up an easy victory against him. It was Brock Lesnar's record-making third Universal Championship victory as the first two came in against Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2018. The inaugural Universal title was won by Finn Balor as became the first-ever champion at SummerSlam in 2016.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Apologise On Show, Becky Lynch-Asuka Feud Intensifies

Becky Lynch takes down Ronda Rousey

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch won a triple threat match at the WrestleMania 35 to win the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championship titles. That ended Ronda Rousey’s reign record of 231 days. Recently, Lynch surpassed Rousey’s reign and is now the longest reigning RAW Women’s champion.

I’ve just become the longest reigning Raw women’s champion, so I’m thrilled to be in the tag division rn. pic.twitter.com/rea39SzSwT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 26, 2019

Longest-reigning NXT UK Champion

Pete Dunne began the longest ever reign of being the NXT UK champion, having won it for the first time back in 2017 at NXT TakeOver Chicago. Meanwhile, this year, his longest reign of whopping 685 days came to an end as he was defeated by Walter at NXT Takeover New York. This one's certainly a record that won't be broken for a long time to come.

Seth Rollins: Triple-double champion

Seth Rollins became the first-ever superstar to be a three-time double champion. There have been wrestlers who have held two titles at the same time but Seth Rollins has done this thrice, building a record. Rollins edged past John Cena in a Winner-Takes-All match, bagging the WWE World title and the US title at SummerSlam 2015. Last year, he was holding the Tag team title with Dean Ambrose and the Intercontinental title. Meanwhile, in 2019, Rollins won the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019 and won the RAW Tag Team titles with Braun Strowman to make a record.

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Fans May Not See Cain Velasquez In The WWE Ring Again

A 51-Man Battle Royal

In Saudi Arabia last year, 50 WWE Superstars competed in a Greatest Royal Rumble match with Braun Strowman winning the free-for-all in the end. WWE broke the record of the number of superstars participating at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. It was a 51-Man Battle Royal as NXT superstar Mansoor won the match by eliminating Elias.

Watch wildest Royal Rumble match showdowns in WWE including Brock Lesnar clashes

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Opens Up About Losing WrestleMania Streak Against Brock Lesnar