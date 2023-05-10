WWE's Negligence Over Brock Lesnar's Failed Drug Tests Finally Explained

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the biggest draws in WWE. The athlete is among the most feared combat sports athletes and a wrecking machine. Since his SummerSlam return, the fans have cherished the ‘Cowboy Brock’ persona that has allowed him to be himself. As exciting as his presence is, he was involved in some disputable antics which could get any wrestler fired from the company. But Lesnar always remained on the safer side, and the reason behind it is finally in the open.

Unlike other athletes, Brock Lesnar always remained off troubles as he was one of Vince McMahon’s favourites. Under Vinny Mac’s regime, the wrestler enjoyed a lot of leverage, which also included remaining in the safe zone of the failed drug tests and the company’s stringent drug policies.

How did Brock Lesnar tackle the failed drug policies?

Dave Meltzer dropped a bombshell revelation over the Lesnar-failed drug tests saga on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio how the rules were altered for Lesnar, a benefit not every WWE superstar can access. Meltzer took the example of then-WWE coach Billy Gunn, who took part in a powerlifting meet and got tested positive for steroids, which led to him getting fired. They did not find Lesnar doing steroids, but he certainly fail a drug test. However, WWE said the ‘policy doesn’t apply to Brock Lesnar.’

“The rules for Brock Lesnar differ from everyone else. Across the board. Not just because he can be on any brand at any time. And that’s just how it is,” Meltzer mentioned on the show.

Unlike WWE, the UFC took action over the situation. The Beast Incarnate suffered a one-year ban and had to pay a $250k fine. But the Titan Towers administration handled the situation rather differently, as they were not worried about the tests.

The Beast Incarnate set for a mega re-match in Saudi Arabia

The Monday Night Raw after Backlash in Jacksonville saw The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes take part in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. But Brock Lesnar trashed his dreams and became a hurdle to his story as he took Rhodes out, allowing Finn Balor to take the pinfall and move into the semifinals. The Beast manhandled Rhodes and F-5ed him through the announcer’s table.

Brock Lesnar made his intentions clear for a fight, which would take place during the ‘Night of Champions’ PLE. Rhodes has also nodded to a match, which was later made official. Lesnar vs Rhodes II would take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.