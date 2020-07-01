Dolph Ziggler Praises Randy Orton Saying, “A Lot Of People Hate Him Because He’s So Good”

Dolph Ziggler recently talked to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated where he voiced his thoughts about ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Randy Orton and Edge. Dolph Ziggler said that he didn’t watch the match at Backlash, but revealed that it was “friggin amazing” to be backstage and see people praise Edge and Randy Orton. When asked about Randy Orton’s performance, The Show Off stated that Orton is so good that it “pisses” him off.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre, Asuka team up to take on Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler ahead of Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler said that not just him, but a lot of WWE superstars hate Randy Orton because “he’s so damn good”. Dolph Ziggler said that on the current roster, there are only a “handful of true naturals” and Randy Orton is one of them. Ziggler added that because Randy Orton is so impressive, he calls Orton out every time he makes a mistake in the ring. “A lot of people are afraid to do that, and that’s fine, but he won’t hear the end of it from me. But good god, no one is as good as he is, and that really p***es me off,” said Dolph Ziggler.

“A lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing. I’ll be watching Raw, and say, ‘Damnit, he does this better than anyone.’ It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that,” Dolph Ziggler added.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Rollins vows to sacrifice Mysterio, Banks and Dolph Ziggler win: WWE News

Randy Orton WWE career

Randy Orton is a third-generation superstar who joined the iconic ‘Evolution’ faction shortly after his WWE debut. In Evolution, he became the Intercontinental Champion and acquired the moniker of ‘The Legend Killer’. At 24, he became the youngest world champion by winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Chris Benoit. After winning the title, he left Evolution and started feuds with wrestling greats like Triple H, The Undertaker, Mick Foley and others.

Also Read l WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks announced: WWE News

In 2006, Orton joined forces with Edge to form ‘Rated-RKO’. Together, the two won the WWE World Tag Team Championship and created a huge fanbase. After Rated-RKO disbanded in mid-2007, Randy Orton delivered some incredible matches with John Cena and others. From 2013 to 2015, he was aligned with Triple H’s Authority, who named him the "face of the WWE". In 2018, Rand Orton won his first United States Championship in 2018, becoming the 18th overall Grand Slam Champion and the 17th Triple Crown Champion. Currently, Randy Orton is feuding with Edge and the two recently delivered a masterpiece at WWE Backlash 2020 which was loved by many.

Also Read l Ben Stokes given grand entry in WWE appearance, joined by The Miz and Dolph Ziggler: Watch

Image Courtesy: WWE.com