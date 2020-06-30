WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Rollins Vows To Sacrifice Mysterio, Banks And Ziggler Win

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw the Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins feud reach the next chapter as the Monday Night Messiah vowed to “sacrifice” Rey Mysterio in the future. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka also appeared as they signed contracts with their respective opponents, Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks. The WWE Champions teamed up in the main event to face their challengers in a Mixed Champions vs Challengers Tag-Team match. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE superstars like Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Big Show, Ric Flair and others made an appearance on Monday night.

Also Read l WWE Raw highlights, WWE RAW results: Big Show confronts Orton; Rey Mysterio attacks Rollins: WWE News

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio draw a line in the sand

Seth Rollins entered the ring and asked for forgiveness for what he was going to do to Rey Mysterio. Rey Mysterio appeared on the screen and asked for Dominik's forgiveness for what he would do to Rollins in turn. Dominik accepted the apology and promised Rollins would pay. Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo came out to face Seth Rollins and Murphy in a scheduled match. Carrillo and Black fought hard, but the heels dominated throughout the match. They won the match after Seth Rollins hit Carrillo with a Stomp. Later, Black saved Carrillo from losing an eye, but The Messiah hit the Mexican Superstar with the Stomp on the steel steps.

Also Read l WWE Raw highlights, WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton defeats Christian; Dominick attacks Seth Rollins

WWE RAW results: Sasha Banks & Dolph Ziggler defeats Asuka & Drew McIntyre via pinfall

After the WWE Extreme Rules contract signing segment, it was revealed that Asuka and Drew McIntyre will team up to face Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler in the main event. The match began as Drew McIntyre punished Dolph Ziggler, but whenever he went to pin The Showoff, Sasha Banks came in to break the pin. In the later part of the match, Asuka fought Sasha Banks and even battled out of the Bank Statement. She then trapped The Boss in the Asuka Lock, but Banks turned it into a pinning combination for three.

Also Read l WWE Raw highlights, WWE RAW Results: Orton vows to defeat Edge, Rollins talks to Mysterio: WWE News

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 contracts signed for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler and Asuka vs Sasha Banks

Tag-Team Match: Andrade & Angel Garza defeat The Viking Raiders via pinfall

24/7 Championship: R-Truth defeats Akira Tozawa (c) via pinfall to win the title

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio exchange messages

Tag-Team Match: Seth Rollins & Murphy defeat Humberto Carrillo & Aleister Black via pinfall

Peyton Royce defeats Ruby Riott via pinfall

Handicap match: Big Show defeats Andrade & Angel Garza via pinfall

MVP defeats Apollo Crews (c) via pinfall in a non-title match

Bobby Lashley defeats Ricochet via submission

Mixed Champions vs Challengers Tag-Team match: Sasha Banks & Dolph Ziggler defeats Asuka & Drew McIntyre via pinfall

Also Read l WWE Raw highlights, WWE RAW Results: Mysterio gives health update; Orton slams Edge; Black defeats Rollins

Image Courtesy: WWE.com