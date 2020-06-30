Drew McIntyre, Asuka Team Up To Take On Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler Ahead Of Extreme Rules

On this week’s WWE RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka came face-to-face with their respective WWE Extreme Rules 2020 opponents, Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks, to sign their title match contracts. The contract signing segment ended with a brawl which led to a Mixed Tag-Team match between the champions and the challengers. All the four superstars delivered an average performance which ended with Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks coming out on top.

According to various reports, at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, both champions will successfully retain their respective titles as WWE allegedly has some huge plans for both Drew McIntyre and Asuka at SummerSlam. It is rumoured that Drew McIntyre could face Brock Lesnar and Asuka could start a major feud with an A-list WWE RAW star. Sasha Banks, on the other hand, could start a storyline with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and Dolph Ziggler could go after Kevin Owens, Ricochet and others.

WWE RAW results and highlights: WWE Extreme Rules 2020 contracts signed for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks

The show started with Bayley and Sasha Banks punishing Asuka. Dolph Ziggler called Drew McIntyre 'ungrateful' as the WWE Champion was making his way to the ring. The two men traded verbal jabs before signing their contracts for WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Drew McIntyre slammed Dolph Ziggler and allowed him to choose the stipulation for their match. As The Showoff was about to speak, The Empress of Tomorrow interrupted and slammed Sasha Banks. The brawl continued after Asuka and Banks signed the contracts.

"We have a bit of a combustible situation here." @SamoaJoe with the understatement of the year. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/la5ThPBM0M — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 30, 2020

WWE RAW results and highlights: Sasha Banks & Dolph Ziggler defeat Asuka & Drew McIntyre in a Mixed Champions vs Challengers Tag-Team match

Before the match, Sasha Banks and Bayley met Dolph Ziggler and warned him to not cost the match and do his job. The match began and Drew McIntyre punished a clueless Dolph Ziggler. As the champions were about to win, The Boss tagged herself in which led to Drew McIntyre tagging in her partner. Asuka fought Sasha Banks and even battled out of the Bank Statement. She then trapped The Boss in the Asuka Lock, but Banks turned it into a pinning combination for three. Bayley celebrated with Banks and Ziggler to end the show.

