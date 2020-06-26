WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Drew McIntyre Vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka Vs Sasha Banks Announced

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is just a few weeks away and the promotion has started announcing and teasing some major matches for the upcoming PPV. On this week’s WWE RAW, it was revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler, while WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will face Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules. As per the recent episode, it could also be said that Randy Orton would face The Big Show at the PPV since on Monday, Big Show confronted The Viper and vowed to take revenge for Edge and Christian.

According to various reports, both the champions will successfully retain their respective titles as WWE allegedly has some huge plans for both Drew McIntyre and Asuka for WWE SummerSlam. It is rumoured that Drew McIntyre could face Brock Lesnar and Asuka could go up against Charlotte Flair at the big summer event. Fans also speculate that Randy Orton would defeat Big Show at WWE Extreme Rules, but would get attacked by Edge after the match. This will lead to the third and final match between Edge and Randy Orton, which could take place at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE Extreme Rules Schedule: McIntyre vs Ziggler announced

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week's WWE RAW and started talking about his win over Bobby Lashley at WWE BackLash. Dolph Ziggler interrupted his promo and expressed happiness over McIntyre's title reign. He then claimed that Drew McIntyre owes him a title shot as he helped McIntyre in ‘dark times’. McIntyre called Ziggler an 'entitled jacka**' and then asked if he really wants a title match at WWE Extreme Rules. Ziggler accepted the challenge and WWE officially confirmed the McIntyre vs Ziggler fight for the upcoming PPV. The McIntyre vs Ziggler fight is expected to headline the event, giving fans another thrilling contest on the cards.

You can take credit for whatever you want brother...especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6qHWKqbkwM — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 23, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules Schedule: Asuka vs Sasha Banks announced

After defeating The IIconics on WWE RAW, Sasha Banks celebrated with her partner and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. While delivering a promo, Sasha Banks admitted she is jealous of Bayley’s two titles and expressed a desire for a title match. She then challenged Asuka for a match at WWE Extreme Rules, calming that the WWE RAW Women’s Championship would look good on her. 'The Empress of Tomorrow' entered the ring and accepted the challenge before being laid out by the Tag-Team Champions.

WWE Extreme Rules Schedule: Orton vs The Big Show rumoured

Big Show interrupted Randy Orton’s ‘the Greatest Wrestler Ever’ ceremony and vowed to take revenge for Edge and Christian. Big Show then vowed to break every bone in Orton’s body before The Legend Killer interrupted him. Randy Orton stated that he’s not afraid of The Giant and claimed that Big Show would suffer the same fate as Edge and Christian if he comes after him.

