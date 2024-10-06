Published 23:23 IST, October 6th 2024
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young help US rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic women's hoops semis
A'ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals, extending its record winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic wins
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jackie Young | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:23 IST, October 6th 2024