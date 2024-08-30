Published 23:18 IST, August 30th 2024
Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships
Aarti won a bronze in women's 10000m race walk event with national U20 record time to open India's medal account in the World U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships | Image: Athletics Federation of India
