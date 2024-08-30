sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships

Published 23:18 IST, August 30th 2024

Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships

Aarti won a bronze in women's 10000m race walk event with national U20 record time to open India's medal account in the World U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships
Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with NR to open India's account in World U20 C'ships | Image: Athletics Federation of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:18 IST, August 30th 2024