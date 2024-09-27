sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Adam Scott hopeful of ending 21 years without playing on a winning Presidents Cup team

Published 17:05 IST, September 27th 2024

Adam Scott hopeful of ending 21 years without playing on a winning Presidents Cup team

Adam Scott has never played on a winning team in the Presidents Cup, a tale as woeful as the Internationals losing streak against the Americans.He has played in 49 matches and partnered with 16 players.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
LIV Golf
LIV Golf | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:05 IST, September 27th 2024