Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Advani, Chadha qualify for All India Snooker final

Pankaj Advani recorded an authoritative 8-2 win over Varun Kumar in the semifinal to set up summit clash against Ishpreet Chadha in the All India Snooker Open here on Thursday.

 Pankaj Advani recorded an authoritative 8-2 win over Varun Kumar in the semifinal to set up summit clash against Ishpreet Chadha in the All India Snooker Open here on Thursday.

Advani compiled a sequence of significant breaks against Tamil Nadu’s Kumar, including two centuries, and dominated the first session racing to a 5-0 lead at the break.

Kumar played some poor safety shots and provided Advani with ideal opportunities.

Advani recorded an 84-break as he knocked in a timely 74 to snatch the frame from Kumar, who was leading 49-0.

Later, Advani was fortunate to get easy openings and fired in breaks of 105 and 104 to swell the lead before winning the fifth with a 53 break.

After the break, Kumar did well to halt Advani’s charge as he constructed a break of 72 to pocket the sixth frame.

Advani regained his touch and rolled in a 76 to take the seventh, before Kumar with steady play and small runs claimed the eighth to delay the opponent’s run to the finish line.

However, Advani was not prepared to wait any longer as he clinched the ninth and 10th frames to wrap up the contest, with the frames scores reading 105-23, 74-49, 105-0, 104-4, 75-31, 0-81, 97-20, 0-80, 78-0, 67-43.

In the second semifinal, Chadha defeated last year’s runner-up Aditya Mehta 8-4 (111-5, 26-81, 130-0, 137-0, 91-51, 0-86, 0-129, 93-25, 68-58, 24-63, 113-18, 80-0). 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

