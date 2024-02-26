Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Archer Deepika Kumari returns to winning ways, bags two gold medals in India's 14-medal haul

After embracing motherhood for 14 months, Ex-world number 1 archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways, collecting two gold medals.

Press Trust Of India
Deepika Kumari
Deepika Kumari in action | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Former world number one archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways 14 months after embracing motherhood as she bagged two gold in India's rich haul of 14 medals at the Asia Cup Leg 1 here on Sunday.

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals.

Advertisement

Overall, India ended with 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

The three-time Olympian, Deepika defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title, her first title since June 2022.

Advertisement

She last won a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 where she had bagged a team silver.

She helped the women's team overcame Uzbekistan 5-4 (24*-24) in a tight shoot-off finish en route her second gold.

Advertisement

Recurve men's team and mixed team beat Bangladesh in one-sided finals for two more gold.

While the men's team won in straight sets 6-0, the mixed pair dropped on set to win 6-2.

Advertisement

Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched the men's title, defeating his senior Army colleague Tarudeep Rai 7-3.

Prathamesh Jawkar claimed the compound individual title, pipping teammate Kushal Dalal 146-144.

Advertisement

Parneet Kaur prevailed over Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran 138-135 to secure the compound women's title. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trump Compares Himself to American Gangster Al Capone During CPAC Speech

    World10 minutes ago

  2. India News LIVE | Uttarakhand Budget Session to Begin Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos13 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo