The 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi set a new standard of hospitality with the University Contingent Managers (UCMs) of multiple participating sides praising the Assam government for raising the bar in terms of providing top-notch infrastructure, accommodation and food, besides ensuring swift responses from the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC).

Staying true to the promise of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of offering the best of hospitality and warmth of the hosts at the KIUG, Ashtalakshmi, the UCMs spoke highly of their experience in the state over the past fortnight, and at the same time, said that the state has all the resources to host similar events of such magnitude in the coming days.

Describing his experience of the Khelo India University Games, 2023, Ashtalakshmi, Rajendra Pratap Garg, the UCM of MDU, Rohtak said that the infrastructure across the venues in the state has given the athletes a feel of international standards, and could potentially be the rehearsal for conducting the Youth Olympic Games.

Garg, who has represented India on more than 40 occasion during his career, said the food provided at the KIUG, Ashtalakshmi has found a special place in his heart.

“The KIUG, Ashtalakshmi, has been one of the best organised ones I have been a part of in my career. Be it in terms of infrastructure, accommodation, logistics, the event has been well managed. It’s a rehearsal for Youth Olympic Games. The athletes competing here has got a feel of international standards as far as the infrastructure is concerned,” said Mr Garg.

He added, “I have represented India more than 40 times in my career, but I have never tasted such quality food anywhere.”

Abhijit Singh of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, said that he has been in the city since February 14, and the warmth and hospitality of the state has been exemplary.

Singh, who has been part of the previous three editions said, “As compared to the other editions, this is the best organised one, if we speak of food, travel and accommodation. I have been here since Feb 14 and there have been occasions when the GTCC has responded to our requests as late as 1:30 am. As a contingent head, I can speak about my athletes, and they are very happy with the kind of facilities at the venues.”

Sambalpur University UCM Ram Kumar Sahu, who has closely seen the inaugural edition of the KIUG hosted in Odisha, expressed his gratitude to the Assam government for hosting the event smoothly. “I’m from Odisha, which hosted the first KIUG, but I’m so happy to see the tournament has gone bigger and better. Credit to the Assam government for pulling off an event of such magnitude so smoothly.”

“The best part about the KIUG, Ashtalakshmi has been the stay of the contingents, and the hosts have ensured that the participants get the best of facilities,” he added.

Dibrugarh University, with six members was the sole representation from the hosts, and Ranjit Baruah, the UCM of the university, said that the Assam government has done a tremendous job in terms of organising and managing the human resource of the event of such magnitude.

“Our athletes were mainly in badminton, so if I speak of the state-of-the-art infrastructure at the venue, i.e NCOE in Amingaon, there is no comparison, it’s one of the best in India, or probably the world. The Assam government has successfully conducted many events, and this one will top the list. There is a long way to go, and I hope we get many such events in the future,” Baruah said.