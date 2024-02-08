English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said the BJP should not suffer from Congress phobia as "nobody under the sun" will be able to wipe out the grand old party from the country.

Press Trust Of India
Pranati Nayak
Pranati Nayak | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

With a specific aim on improving her fitness, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is hoping to garner success in four World Cup events and an Asian Championship to seal her berth in the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old Nayak, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, will take part in the FIG Apparatus World Cup (Qualifying OG) in Cairo from February 15-18, followed by two similar events in Baku (Azerbaijan) from March 7-10 and in Doha from April 17-20.

Advertisement

"I am heading for the World Cup on Tuesday (February 13) as qualification for the Olympics is starting with it. There is a World Cup in February and one each in March and April," Pranati told PTI in an exclusive chat during an event organised by the gymnast's sponsors Welspun.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education5 minutes ago

  2. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. J-K Terror Attack: Injured Punjab Man Succumbs In Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Srinagar Terror Attack: Injured Punjab Man Succumbs To Gunshot Wounds

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement