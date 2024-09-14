sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:05 IST, September 14th 2024

Armand Duplantis sets pole vault meet record in Diamond League Final

Duplantis has broken the world record three times this year; the second time was when he won his second Olympic gold medal in Paris, and the most recent in a league meet in Poland on Aug. 25, clearing 6.26 meters.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mondo Duplantis in action
Mondo Duplantis in action | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
