Published 14:05 IST, September 14th 2024
Armand Duplantis sets pole vault meet record in Diamond League Final
Duplantis has broken the world record three times this year; the second time was when he won his second Olympic gold medal in Paris, and the most recent in a league meet in Poland on Aug. 25, clearing 6.26 meters.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mondo Duplantis in action | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:05 IST, September 14th 2024