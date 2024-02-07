English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

KIYG 23: UP long jumper Mohd Tauseef finally his getting career back after mother's accident

A week after Uttar Pradesh's Mohd Tauseef joined SAI STC at Bareilly in 2020, his mother fractured both legs and injured her hands after falling from terrace.

Republic Sports Desk
Khelo India Youth Games: Mohd Tauseef
Khelo India Youth Games: Mohd Tauseef | Image:KIYG
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A week after Uttar Pradesh long jumper Mohd Tauseef joined the SAI STC at Bareilly in 2020, his mother fractured both her legs and injured her hands after falling from the terrace at their home in Pratapgarh. With his father away on a job as a driver in Saudi Arabia, the then 15-year-old had to rush back home and put his career on hold.

Back home, Tauseef had no facilities to train and had lost all hopes of being back on the field. Once his mother recovered, he gradually restarted training at his native place after almost a year.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Tauseef cleared a distance of 7.06m to win a bronze medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 and was understandably elated with his performance.

“I was there (SAI centre) merely for a week or 10 days when I got the news of my mother’s accident. My father was also abroad, and it was difficult for my younger brothers to take care of mother. So, I decided to leave behind my career and training to be with my family,” said Tauseef, who has two elder and two younger brothers.

Advertisement

“Training wasn’t even in the mind at that time, I wanted to support my family. I did not want to give up but due to lack of training, my performance took a backseat,” he added.

By the time his mother recovered, Tauseef’s father had also returned to India and had taken up a job in Mumbai and encouraged him to restart training.

In fact, it was his father who saw spark in him as a long jumper and had made him switch from kabaddi to athletics back in 2019.

Advertisement

“I started off playing kabaddi, and I enjoyed the sport very much. But in 2019, when my dad came home for vacation, we had a local sports competition during ‘Nagpanchami mela’. My father was very impressed with my skills in long jump, and he insisted that I continue with the sport,” he said.

“From there, the journey started. I appeared in the UP State U-14 competition, and was selected for the SAI training centre,” he added.

Advertisement

Tauseef struggled to find the rhythm again for quite a while and it was only last year that things again began to look up for the 18-year-old. He won the Sub-Junior Nationals bronze last year and backed it up with another bronze medal in the School Games in December 2023, which qualified him for the Khelo India Youth Games here.

“The two medals helped me regain the belief in my abilities as a sportsman. My family has always been very supportive and this bronze (at the KIYG 2023) is my career’s third bronze,” he said.

Advertisement

After a hat trick of bronze-medal performances, the 18-year-old now wants to break the trend, and promised to change the colour of the medal once he steps into the U-20 circuit.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement