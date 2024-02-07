Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony was a historic moment for India and the Hindus residing all over the globe. After a wait of nearly 500 years, Lord Ram is finally back in his birthplace in Ayodhya. Several sports personalities witnessed the consecration live, while some of them expressed their joy over social media as they will indeed see Ram Lalla where he belongs. Among them was Neeraj Chopra, who communicated his delight to witness Ram Lalla back in Ayodhya.

Several sports personalities were present in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony

Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Baichung Bhutia, and among others were at the ceremony

Neeraj Chopra expressed his delight after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra delighted after Ram Lalla Pran Pratisthan in Ayodhya

After the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony, top Indian Sports personalities took to their respective social media handles and shared their jubilation on such a monumental and history-making occasion. Javelin star and World Champion Neeraj Chopra took to X (Formerly Twitter) and shared his joy and prayed that Ram Lalla's blessings remain upon all people.

'May the blessings of Ram Lalla ji be upon all the people. Best wishes to all of you on this historic day. Jai Shri Ram,' Chopra tweeted with the image of Ram Lalla inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

राम लल्ला जी का आशीर्वाद सभी लोगो पर बना रहें | इस ऐतिहासिक दिन की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।



जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EjeqOl1IaC — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 22, 2024

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha was a historic day that unfolded in Ayodhya among thousands of devotees. It was an incredible sight to see, as seeing the lord back in his birthplace was a centuries-old dream for millions of Hindus around the globe. The moment has finally come, and Ayodhya will turn out to become Ayodhya Dham after the return of Lord Ram.