Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Punjab's Manju Rani adds 10km gold to her kitty

The promising Punjab race walker had paired with Ram Babu to win bronze in the 35km mixed relay race walking team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Press Trust Of India
Manju Rani
Manju Rani | Image:AP
Punjab's international race walker, Manju Rani enjoyed a good run in the National Open Race Walk Championships here on Wednesday, winning the gold medal in the senior women's 10km competition.

A day after winning gold in the women's 20km event, she dominated the senior women's 10km race to brighten her prospects of competing in the inaugural marathon race walking mixed relay that will feature at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Manju's gold medal-winning time in 10km was 45:20.00s. The promising Punjab race walker had paired with Ram Babu to win bronze in the 35km mixed relay race walking team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:37 IST

