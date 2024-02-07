Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Sports Ministry approves Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary's training in USA

Indian warship deployed along Somalia's east coast responds to Iranian-flagged vessel's distress call regarding hijacking: Officials. PTI MPB IJT IJT

Press Trust Of India
Indian steeplechase runner Avinash Sable
Indian steeplechase runner Avinash Sable | Image:SAI Media/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Sports Ministry on Monday approved Asian Games medallists long distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary's request for training in Colorado, USA. The government also cleared training stints for wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor in Japan and USA respectively.

While national record holders Sable and Choudhary will train at high altitude centre at Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons, Mor will head to United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC), which is a training base of several top grapplers, including a few Olympic medallists. World championship silver medallist grappler Anshu will head to Kanagawa to train at Yokohama's Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan's top wrestlers.

Advertisement

Up and coming table tennis player Payas Jain will also be heading to Osaka, Japan to train under coach Qiu Jian on the ministry's expense. The ministry, under it's Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), will be funding the athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists for their air fare, boarding/lodging costs, among other expenditures.

Besides international training, the ministry also approved proposals of Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar's request for procurement of equipment, including compound bows, arrows, sight scales, among others.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. India to the World: CouponzGuru's International Expansion Journey

    Initiatives15 minutes ago

  3. Furniture in Fashion: Elevate Your Living Spaces

    Initiatives21 minutes ago

  4. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Nitish Kumar-led NDA Govt in Bihar Will Win Trust Vote: Minister

    Politics News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement