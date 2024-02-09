English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Switzerland HONOURS Neeraj Chopra: India's Golden Boy's plaque to come up at ‘Top of Europe’

India's Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with a plaque at the famous Ice Palace at Jungfraujoch.

Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Chopra's plaque at 'Top of Europe'
Neeraj Chopra's plaque at 'Top of Europe' | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, is making waves all around the world. From Olympic Gold to World Championship, the track and field athlete has won everything that was there to achieve. His success has garnered worldwide attention and fetched him accolades of the grandest scale. Joining his thick collection is an honour from the Switzerland government.

Neeraj Chopra honoured by Switzerland tourism

India's Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with a plaque at the famous Ice Palace at Jungfraujoch, known as the 'Top of Europe', in Switzerland.

Acknowledging Chopra's remarkable accomplishments, Jungfraujoch welcomed the sports icon to unveil the commemorative plaque, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

Chopra donated one of his javelins to the tourist attraction and it has been placed alongside the plaque.

He joins stars such as Roger Federer, and golfer Rory McIlroy, who also have such commemorative plaques at the Ice Palace.

The Wall of Fame at Jungfraujoch serves as a testament to the spirit of accomplishment and dedication, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

Expressing his gratitude at the unveiling of the plaque, Chopra said, "I am humbled by the love and appreciation I have received in this country. To have a plaque installed here in this stunning Ice Palace was beyond my wildest dreams, yet here I am.

"I feel on top of the world, as I stand at the Top of Europe." Chopra enthralled the attendees by showcasing his Javelin-throwing skills. Chopra had earlier gifted a javelin to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

Neeraj Chopra's next featurette

Since it is the year of the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra would be grinding it hard in the practice session to peak at the right time. He may seek out some match experience before the big event, hence, could participate in some events in the run up to the Olympics. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

