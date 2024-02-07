Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Avani eyes one more shot at iconic Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific title
India’s Avani Prashanth is looking forward to a packed calendar over the next few weeks as she criss-crosses across the continent in search of golf glory at one of the world's best amateur events.
The 17-year-old Bengaluru golfer, who started 2024 with two weeks in Australia while getting close to winning at one occasion, is now all set to tee off at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) golf.
Avani will make her fourth appearance at this event which carries extra significance, since the winner gets to seal a berth in three of the five women’s Majors.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
